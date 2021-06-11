Physical Poetry 2021 - re-imagined show "mixtape" based on annual dance showcase





PHYSICAL POETRY “Mixtape”





is a re-imagined show based on our annual dance showcase. This will be a collection of past and pandemic performances.





Premiering Friday, June 11





This show will be available at no cost but donations are encouraged!



PHYSICAL POETRY consistently delivers exciting pieces and dancers to an always sold-out crowd.





Professional dance companies from the greater Seattle area highlight the weekend's agenda.









WATCH ON OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL:



https://tinyurl.com/schiphopTV



(subscribe on our new YOUTUBE channel)



SUPPORT/DONATIONS:



https://supportschiphop.bpt.me/



Please consider donating the cost of a show ticket to our program! Suggested donation $15.



We also encourage you to find out more about each of the groups we will be featuring and support them!



ABOUT SHORECREST HIP HOP TEAM:



The Shorecrest Dance Team’s purpose is to promote diversity by utilizing Hip Hop dance as their medium. While learning teamwork, responsibility, and dance, the team develops camaraderie, and the importance of community. The program consists of a competitive Varsity dance team and JV team performing locally and nationally.



Youtube:

Facebook: Coach Rex Kinney was awarded “Coach of the Year” by the WSDDCA in 2011 and inducted in to the WSDDCA Hall Fame in 2017.Youtube: tinyurl.com/schiphopTV Facebook: facebook.com/physicalpoetrydance/











