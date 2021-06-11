May was Bike Everywhere Month in Lake Forest Park

Photos courtesy City of Lake Forest Park









Since 2009, the City of Lake Forest Park has participated in Bike Month. It's one of the events included in the City's wellness program, which in turn helps reduce our health insurance costs. The team members were able to log a total of 276.5 miles for the month. One staff member even rode during her vacation!



On the morning of Friday, May 21, City staff members were out on the Burke-Gilman Trail for Bike Everywhere Day, handing out collapsible water bowls for dogs and dog poop bag holders, insulated lunch bags, reusable shopping bags, face masks, environmental flyers, and magnets.





It was a little lighter traffic than normal, but there were still several people who stopped by the booth.











King County recently installed a bike repair station on the trail across from City Hall.

The month of May was Bike Everywhere Month and the "LFP – The Wheel Thing" team had six membersriding this year.