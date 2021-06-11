Shoreline PTA Council presents a special quilt to departing Superintendent Rebecca Miner

L-R: Resident quiltmakers Lynn Franklin and Geneva Norton, Superintendent Rebecca Miner, and Shoreline PTA Council Co-Presidents Heather Segars and Amy Reed.









Shoreline Schools Superintendent Rebecca Miner, who is leaving Shoreline after seven years, received this incredibly thoughtful and sentimental gift from the Shoreline PTA Council.





They presented her with a handmade quilt made of shirts from each of the school in the district for her seven years of leadership and support to our students, staff, families and community 💙💙💙











