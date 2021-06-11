Police incidents with homeless individuals in Lake Forest Park

Friday, June 11, 2021

LFP Police report that there have been over 12 calls and/or on-view contacts with homeless or suspected homeless subjects in last couple of weeks. 

Two subjects were sent to hospital for mental health evaluations due to the inability to care for self and/or danger to others. 

Other subjects were offered services; however, they refused.

The police have received several calls on a panhandler at Albertsons. The subject and his young child were contacted by officers and offered services; the subject continues to decline offers.

A homeless subject previously trespassed from Acacia, caused approximately $20,000 in damage to the marble in the mausoleum. The damage was caused by writing on untreated marble with Sharpie type pen.

Previously, officers received regular complaints regarding a small trailer parked legally. Subject is repairing trailer to live in after his lease is up in his LFP apartment. Officers worked with church officials to provide temporary parking in the church parking lot.



