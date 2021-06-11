Bees and Butterflies - free online class









Along with learning how easy it is to make a big difference in your garden, you will be given plant lists that attract these special creatures.





Ladd Smith BEES AND BUTTERFLIES: A FREE ONLINE CLASS



Instructed by Ladd Smith of In Harmony Landscapes

Thursday, June 24, 2021

6:30–8:00pm

Held ONLINE via ZOOM*



About Our Presenter:



In 1994, Ladd Smith co-founded BEES AND BUTTERFLIES: A FREE ONLINE CLASSInstructed by Ladd Smith of In Harmony LandscapesThursday, June 24, 20216:30–8:00pmHeld ONLINE via ZOOM*In 1994, Ladd Smith co-founded In Harmony Sustainable Landscapes in Bothell with his business partner Mark Gile, based on their lifelong shared passion for protecting the environment.









Email Registration Required



This Savvy Gardener class is being held online using the free Zoom platform. To register, you must provide your name and email address to



For more information visit







Ladd is a graduate from University of Nevada in Reno with a BS degree in Ornamental Horticulture. He has more than 25 years’ experience as a professional horticulturist, and a sought after speaker on various organic landscaping topics.This Savvy Gardener class is being held online using the free Zoom platform. To register, you must provide your name and email address to theresah@northcitywater.org to receive a link to join the class.For more information visit www.northcitywater.org

Kick off your summer gardening with a free Savvy Gardener Class hosted by North City Water DistrictCome learn the small footsteps you can take to bring more wildlife to your yard. Butterflies, bees and birds bring movement, color and pollination benefits to our gardens.