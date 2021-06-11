Bees and Butterflies - free online class
Friday, June 11, 2021
Kick off your summer gardening with a free Savvy Gardener Class hosted by North City Water District
Come learn the small footsteps you can take to bring more wildlife to your yard. Butterflies, bees and birds bring movement, color and pollination benefits to our gardens.
Along with learning how easy it is to make a big difference in your garden, you will be given plant lists that attract these special creatures.
|Ladd Smith
Instructed by Ladd Smith of In Harmony Landscapes
Thursday, June 24, 2021
6:30–8:00pm
Held ONLINE via ZOOM*
About Our Presenter:
In 1994, Ladd Smith co-founded In Harmony Sustainable Landscapes in Bothell with his business partner Mark Gile, based on their lifelong shared passion for protecting the environment.
Ladd is a graduate from University of Nevada in Reno with a BS degree in Ornamental Horticulture. He has more than 25 years’ experience as a professional horticulturist, and a sought after speaker on various organic landscaping topics.
Email Registration Required
This Savvy Gardener class is being held online using the free Zoom platform. To register, you must provide your name and email address to theresah@northcitywater.org to receive a link to join the class.
For more information visit www.northcitywater.org
