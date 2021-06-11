A look over the fence: 185th station construction

Friday, June 11, 2021

 
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

It's hard to get a good look at the 185th station construction by driving by, so Steve got some photos of what's going on.

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

The whole stretch of I-5 from 185th in Shoreline past the Mountlake Terrace station just over the border in Snohomish county is under construction. 

Photo by Steven H. Robinson


This will be the Shoreline North 185th station, with a parking garage and bus lanes. Metro has promised that once the station is operational they will have a variety of bus routes to the station, including vans.



