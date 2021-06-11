A look over the fence: 185th station construction

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

It's hard to get a good look at the 185th station construction by driving by, so Steve got some photos of what's going on.



The whole stretch of I-5 from 185th in Shoreline past the Mountlake Terrace station just over the border in Snohomish county is under construction.



This will be the Shoreline North 185th station, with a parking garage and bus lanes. Metro has promised that once the station is operational they will have a variety of bus routes to the station, including vans.











