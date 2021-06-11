Case updates June 9, 2021 - last Saturday vaccination clinic in Shoreline June 12

Friday, June 11, 2021

Waiting area after vaccination. The last Saturday
clinic is this weekend 9am to 1pm.
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
The UW Med North King County (fire department) vaccination clinic is located at the Shoreline Center auditorium, north entrance, 18560 1st Avenue NE

Mondays - Fridays, 7:30am - 6:00pm. Moderna and Pfizer are offered at this site for anyone over the age of 12.

The last Saturday clinic (9am - 1pm) is this weekend, June 12, 2021.

The clinic is provided by a partnership between the University of Washington, Shoreline School District, Shoreline Fire, Northshore Fire, and Bothell Fire. Call 206-520-8700 for a guaranteed appointment or just walk in.

The state is offering incentives for vaccinated residents. See article. Check your voicemail - you have only 72 hours to respond. The Seattle Times published info on the process (here)

If you get a call saying you have won in the drawing, do not provide personal info over the phone. Call the lottery office 360-810-2888. 


Case updates June 9, 2021


United States 
  • Total cases 33,246,578 - 14,283 in one day
  • Total deaths 596,059 - 398 in one day

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 407,403 - 601 new since yesterday
  • Probable (additional) cases 35,412 -116 new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 24,730 - 57 since yesterday
  • Total deaths 5,803 -  10 new since yesterday

King county  
  • Total confirmed cases 106,200 - 138 new since yesterday   
  • Total hospitalizations 6,262 - 6 new since yesterday  
  • Total deaths 1,612 - 3 new since yesterday

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) 
  • Total confirmed cases 25,149 -  44 new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 1,409 -  1 new since yesterday
  • Total deaths 419 -  0 new since yesterday

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) 
  • Total confirmed cases 2,447 -  1 new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 204 - 0 new since yesterday
  • Total deaths 101 - 0 new since yesterday

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) 
  • Total confirmed cases 324 -   1 new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 17 - 0 new since yesterday
  • Total deaths 4 - 0 new since yesterday

Posted by DKH at 2:30 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  