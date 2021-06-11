Case updates June 9, 2021 - last Saturday vaccination clinic in Shoreline June 12
Friday, June 11, 2021
|Waiting area after vaccination. The last Saturday
clinic is this weekend 9am to 1pm.
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Mondays - Fridays, 7:30am - 6:00pm. Moderna and Pfizer are offered at this site for anyone over the age of 12.
The last Saturday clinic (9am - 1pm) is this weekend, June 12, 2021.
The clinic is provided by a partnership between the University of Washington, Shoreline School District, Shoreline Fire, Northshore Fire, and Bothell Fire. Call 206-520-8700 for a guaranteed appointment or just walk in.
The state is offering incentives for vaccinated residents. See article. Check your voicemail - you have only 72 hours to respond. The Seattle Times published info on the process (here)
United States
King county
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
If you get a call saying you have won in the drawing, do not provide personal info over the phone. Call the lottery office 360-810-2888.
Case updates June 9, 2021
United States
- Total cases 33,246,578 - 14,283 in one day
- Total deaths 596,059 - 398 in one day
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 407,403 - 601 new since yesterday
- Probable (additional) cases 35,412 -116 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 24,730 - 57 since yesterday
- Total deaths 5,803 - 10 new since yesterday
King county
- Total confirmed cases 106,200 - 138 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 6,262 - 6 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 1,612 - 3 new since yesterday
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 25,149 - 44 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 1,409 - 1 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 419 - 0 new since yesterday
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 2,447 - 1 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 204 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 101 - 0 new since yesterday
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 324 - 1 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 17 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 4 - 0 new since yesterday
