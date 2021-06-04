Washington state is offering incentives for residents to get vaccinated

Incentives include lottery drawings, higher education financial assistance, game systems and smart speakers, and event and flight tickets.

The Washington State Lottery will be conducting a “Shot of a Lifetime” giveaway series during the month of June, working with state agencies, technology companies, sports teams and higher education institutions across the state to offer a myriad of different prizes to vaccinated individuals.



The incentives announced today include:

Lottery cash drawings, with prizes totaling $2 million

Higher education tuition and expense assistance

Sports tickets and gear

Gift cards

Airline tickets

Game systems and smart speakers

According to the most recent data from the Department of Health (DOH), approximately 63% of Washingtonians 16 years and older have initiated their vaccinations. The state hopes that the incentives will entice unvaccinated people to initiate their vaccinations and raise the statewide rate to save more lives and protect more people.



Washington is set to reopen fully on June 30, or when the percentage of eligible adults who have initiated vaccination reaches 70%, whichever comes first.

Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah said that he hopes incentives unveiled today help push Washington closer to the 70% reopening goal.



“Our state has made tremendous progress, with well over half of our population 16 and older fully vaccinated, but there are still far too many people who have not started vaccination,” Shah said. “We hope this effort encourages people to get their vaccine to protect themselves and their communities as we push toward reopening at the end of this month.”

during the month of June, working with state agencies, technology companies, sports teams and higher education institutions across the state to offer a myriad of different prizes to vaccinated individuals.According to the most recent data from the Department of Health (DOH), approximately 63% of Washingtonians 16 years and older have initiated their vaccinations. The state hopes that the incentives will entice unvaccinated people to initiate their vaccinations and raise the statewide rate to save more lives and protect more people.Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah said that he hopes incentives unveiled today help push Washington closer to the 70% reopening goal.

Cash prizes



Starting next week, the Lottery will conduct one drawing for $250,000 every week for four weeks for all vaccinated individuals. At the end of the four weeks, there will be an additional, final drawing for a $1 million prize.



Vaccinated Washingtonians don’t need to do anything to be entered in the four drawings. The Lottery will automatically gather names from the DOH statewide immunization database.

Inslee also announced a suite of higher education incentives, including tuition and book assistance at institutions across the state.



Nearly $1 million will be dispersed directly to the public four-year universities and two-year community and technical colleges to run their own drawing for free tuition and expenses for vaccinated students.

The state will also be offering 30 prizes of one year of tuition college credits to 12–17-year-olds through the Guaranteed Education Tuition (GET program). These credits will go directly to families.



Starting next week, the Lottery will conduct. At the end of the four weeks, there will be an additional, final drawing for a $1 million prize.Inslee also announced a suite ofat institutions across the state.The state will also be offeringThese credits will go directly to families.

Tickets



Also included in the incentives announced today are various ticket prizes offered by Washington companies and sports teams.



Potential prizes include:

Alaska Airlines

2 free airline tickets to anywhere Alaska flies Seattle Mariners

4 tickets to an upcoming game



Full suite to an upcoming game Seattle Sounders

4 tickets to a game in August, plus two autographed jerseys Seattle Storm

10 tickets a game for the rest of the season Seattle Seahawks

4 club level seats, plus parking passes Seattle Kraken

Concert tickets OL Reign

Four 2021 season tickets, plus a team-signed jersey Game systems and smart speakers



The governor also announced that several technology companies are offering technology and software to help the state’s efforts to get people vaccinated.



Microsoft will be giving away 300 Xboxs and GamePasses to vaccinated individuals, and Nintendo will be giving away Nintendo Switches. Google will give away 25 Google Nests and Amazon will be giving away 100 Echo Dots.



Also included in the incentives announced today are various ticket prizes offered by Washington companies and sports teams.Potential prizes include:The governor also announced that several technology companies are offeringto help the state’s efforts to get people vaccinated.Microsoft will be giving away 300 Xboxs and GamePasses to vaccinated individuals, and Nintendo will be giving away Nintendo Switches. Google will give away 25 Google Nests and Amazon will be giving away 100 Echo Dots.

Gift Cards



Gift cards will be offered through businesses and Chambers of Commerce. State Parks will have 80 cards for free camping. Fish and Wildlife will have 80 cards for fishing and hunting licenses and 400 Discover passes.





Eligibility



All vaccine incentive prizes will be drawn from the DOH immunization database to determine winners. The only action that Washingtonians need to take to win any of the prizes is to get vaccinated. All individuals who have been previously vaccinated are eligible.



The incentives are open to all Washington residents regardless of citizenship, but proof of Washington residency is required.



Employees currently working at the Office of the Governor, Washington State Lottery and Department of Health and their households are not eligible for these incentives.



