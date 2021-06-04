King county police: This driver was Truly drunk

It appears this driver was "Truly" drunk.



A deputy stopped her on Friday, May 25, 2021 around 11:10pm in Kenmore, after he watched her swerve all over the road near NE Bothell Way and Ballinger Way in Lake Forest Park.



The deputy observed the grey Lexus sedan crossing both the center line and the fog line as it drove northbound on NE Bothell Way.





The vehicle eventually came to a red light but didn't stop until the vehicle was halfway in to the crosswalk.





The deputy had seen enough. He activated his emergency lights, and pulled the Lexus over.



The driver seemed anxious, hunching over the wheel and avoiding eye contact. The deputy could smell alcohol and observed at least two open and empty containers of alcohol on the floor boards.





Asked if she'd been drinking, the driver hesitated then said she had only two glasses of wine. She agreed to undergo both a voluntary field sobriety test and a preliminary breath test.



She failed the field sobriety test and on the preliminary breath test blew a .155, nearly twice the legal limit.





She was arrested and taken to the local precinct, where the final breath samples were taken: a .159 and .158.





A DUI charge is pending.





--King County Sheriff's Office











