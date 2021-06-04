June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month in Shoreline Schools

Pride flags fly at all Shoreline Schools this month

Photo courtesy Shoreline Public Schools

In recognition of LGBTQ+ Pride Month beginning on June 1, we want to take a moment to express our school district's appreciation and support of our LGBTQ+ students, staff, community members and allies. We see you and we stand with you.





On Tuesday, we proudly raised Pride Flags at each of our schools and district office. We invite you to join us this month in reaffirming our support for our LGBTQ+ students, families and community and recognizing their vast contributions to society.





--Shoreline Public Schools









LGBTQ+ Pride Month is celebrated each June to honor the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York City, an uprising to resist the police harassment and persecution to which the LGBTQ+ community was commonly subjected. This marked the beginning of a movement to outlaw discriminatory laws and practices against people who identify as LGBTQ+.While our nation has made progress in that path to equality, we recognize there is much more work to do to achieve equality for our LGBTQ+ community.