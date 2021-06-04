June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month in Shoreline Schools

Friday, June 4, 2021

Pride flags fly at all Shoreline Schools this month
Photo courtesy Shoreline Public Schools

In recognition of LGBTQ+ Pride Month beginning on June 1, we want to take a moment to express our school district’s appreciation and support of our LGBTQ+ students, staff, community members and allies. We see you and we stand with you.

LGBTQ+ Pride Month is celebrated each June to honor the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York City, an uprising to resist the police harassment and persecution to which the LGBTQ+ community was commonly subjected. This marked the beginning of a movement to outlaw discriminatory laws and practices against people who identify as LGBTQ+.

While our nation has made progress in that path to equality, we recognize there is much more work to do to achieve equality for our LGBTQ+ community. 

On Tuesday, we proudly raised Pride Flags at each of our schools and district office. We invite you to join us this month in reaffirming our support for our LGBTQ+ students, families and community and recognizing their vast contributions to society. 

--Shoreline Public Schools


