Photos: Here's why the power was out in LFP Tuesday
Friday, June 4, 2021
|If you look closely, you can see the wire stretched under the tree.
Photo courtesy Lake Forest Park police
Thanks to the Lake Forest Park police, we now know that the reason for Tuesday's power outage was a downed tree.
The tree hit the wires and took down the pole, which cut power to 175 households in the immediate area. Seattle City Light had a replacement pole and wires back up within a couple of hours - record time.
|Photo courtesy Lake Forest Park police
And there's the pole.
Here's the area that was affected.
