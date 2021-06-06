Ending on a high note: Shorecrest Hip Hop team takes the state championship for Coach Rex Kinney's final competition

Sunday, June 6, 2021

State Champions
Photo courtesy Shorecrest Hip Hop Team


Putting the crown on coach Rex Kinney's final season with the Shorecrest Hip Hop team, the varsity team brought back the state championship.

Wow that just happened! Congrats on our Varsity Team on an unprecedented season of challenges but proud of our members for pulling together for this opportunity to dance! 
It’s always been about the process and the journey to get there and IT HAS BEEN A JOURNEY…. STATE CHAMPS!




Posted by DKH at 3:46 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  