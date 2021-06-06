Ending on a high note: Shorecrest Hip Hop team takes the state championship for Coach Rex Kinney's final competition
Sunday, June 6, 2021
|State Champions
Photo courtesy Shorecrest Hip Hop Team
Putting the crown on coach Rex Kinney's final season with the Shorecrest Hip Hop team, the varsity team brought back the state championship.
Wow that just happened! Congrats on our Varsity Team on an unprecedented season of challenges but proud of our members for pulling together for this opportunity to dance!
It’s always been about the process and the journey to get there and IT HAS BEEN A JOURNEY…. STATE CHAMPS!
0 comments:
Post a Comment