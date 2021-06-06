Shoreline Police: How high are you right now?

Fortunately this was a parked car with no one inside. Photo from KCSO



Deputies were called to the scene of the wreck on Friday, May 28, 2021 around 12:10am.





The 911 caller reported an SUV veered off the road and smashed into three parked cars in front of her home. Her husband witnessed a male getting out of the SUV.



Deputies contacted the driver, who told them that he thought he saw a vehicle coming right at him so he swerved to miss it.





The driver’s eyes were very watery, red, and his pupils were dilated. He spoke with slow and slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. He told the deputies he had smoked cannabis earlier and had been awake for twenty-one hours.



He agreed to perform a voluntary field sobriety test, which he did not pass. He was arrested for DUI.







The driver was brought to the precinct for a blood draw. At this time, the deputy asked him how high he felt - on a 1-10 scale - to which the driver responded " 7." He added that he suspected the joint he smoked had been laced with some other substance. The driver was brought to the precinct for a blood draw. At this time, the deputy asked him how high he felt - on a 1-10 scale - to which the driver responded " 7." He added that he suspected the joint he smoked had been laced with some other substance.



DUI charges are now pending. As a reminder, we do not show the faces of our suspects until they have been formally charged.



--King County Sheriff's Office













On a scale of 1 to 10, how high are you right now? Oh, a 7! Well that explains the severe damage to the sedan and two other parked cars the driver hit in the 15100 block of 5th Ave NE in Shoreline.