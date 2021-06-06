Shoreline Farmers Market celebrates 10 years with a joyous opening day

Sunday, June 6, 2021

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

It was a perfect day. The weather cooperated, with gray clouds giving way to blue skies. The market was a sea of booths full of fresh produce and flowers.

Pandemic protocols were strictly observed. Every vendor and shopper was masked and staff were very careful to control the number of shoppers in the booths.

The entry line was long due to COVID-19 protocols
Photo by Wayne Pridemore

The lines were long to get in but moved constantly. Waiting shoppers used dots on the ground to keep the family groups and individual shoppers physically separated.

Strawberries are in season - Photo by Wayne Pridemore

People were thrilled to get out of the house after over a year of quarantine and have a fun destination - not to mention the strawberries that are in season right now.

Carter and Cash behind the table at Egg Song Farms
Photo by Wayne Pridemore

One booth that everyone seemed to be talking about was Egg Song Farms with the adorable helpers behind the table.

The Mushroom Guy photo by Wayne Pridemore

The most talk was about "the mushroom guy" i.e. Skagit Gourmet Mushrooms. He sells gourmet mushrooms of different varieties.

Mercer Lemkin creates an advertisement for the Market
Photo by Wayne Pridemore

The Egg Song workers were not the only cute kids working the market. Seven year old Mercer Lemkin created a chalk advertisement for the market. He attends Parkwood Elementary and his father, Brendan Lemkin, started Shoreline Farmers Market a decade ago.

Flower vendors will be at the market all summer
Photo by Wayne Pridemore

Strawberries may be seasonal but flowers are available all summer.

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

The market will be held every Saturday from 10am to 2pm on the upper level of Shoreline Place by Central Market throughout the summer. Entrance on Westminster Way.

Keep track of them on their website and Facebook page.

--Diane Hettrick



