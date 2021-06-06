Shoreline Rotary welcomes dietitian Christy Goff to speak at their Wednesday meeting

Sunday, June 6, 2021

Christy Goff, MS, RDN, CD
PacMed Certified Dietitian
Join the Shoreline Rotary for a Zoom Rotary meeting Wednesday morning, June 9, 2021. Our meeting starts at 7:30am with President Robert Brouillard and Club Secretary and Greeter Clarita Bhat ringing the bell! 

To join our zoom meeting as a guest, please email contact@shorelinerotary.com for the link.

We all know that we should eat right as part of our overall plan for staying healthy. But what does “eating right” actually mean? 

Be at this Shoreline Rotary meeting to hear about nutrition and healthy eating from Pacific Medical (PacMed) Certified Dietitian Christy Goff, MS, RDN, CD. 

Christy Goff is a board member of the Greater Seattle Dietetic Association and past president of that organization. She specializes in diabetes, weight management, and maternal and infant nutrition, and is especially interested in helping adults make informed decisions about their eating habits.

She has been featured in Shoreline Area News as the author of an article entitled “Food for Thought: Nutrition, Breast Cancer and Misconceptions” https://www.shorelineareanews.com/2020/10/food-for-thought-nutrition-breast.html and in Seattle Refined as the inventor of the Mocktail of the Week: “Watermelon Agua Fresca.” https://seattlerefined.com/eat-drink/cocktail-of-the-week/mocktail-of-the-week-watermelon-agua-fresca 


Posted by DKH at 4:03 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  