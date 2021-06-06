Shoreline Rotary welcomes dietitian Christy Goff to speak at their Wednesday meeting

Christy Goff, MS, RDN, CD

PacMed Certified Dietitian Join the Join the Shoreline Rotary for a Zoom Rotary meeting Wednesday morning, June 9, 2021. Our meeting starts at 7:30am with President Robert Brouillard and Club Secretary and Greeter Clarita Bhat ringing the bell!









We all know that we should eat right as part of our overall plan for staying healthy. But what does "eating right" actually mean? To join our zoom meeting as a guest, please email contact@shorelinerotary.com for the link.





Be at this Shoreline Rotary meeting to hear about nutrition and healthy eating from Pacific Medical (PacMed) Certified Dietitian Christy Goff, MS, RDN, CD.





Christy Goff is a board member of the Greater Seattle Dietetic Association and past president of that organization. She specializes in diabetes, weight management, and maternal and infant nutrition, and is especially interested in helping adults make informed decisions about their eating habits.





She has been featured in Shoreline Area News as the author of an article entitled “Food for Thought: Nutrition, Breast Cancer and Misconceptions” https://www.shorelineareanews.com/2020/10/food-for-thought-nutrition-breast.html and in Seattle Refined as the inventor of the Mocktail of the Week: “Watermelon Agua Fresca.” https://seattlerefined.com/eat-drink/cocktail-of-the-week/mocktail-of-the-week-watermelon-agua-fresca







