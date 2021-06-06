North Seattle resident on Dean's List at University of Wisconsin-Madison
Sunday, June 6, 2021
|University of Wisconsin-Madison
MADISON, Wis. (June 3, 2021) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean's List for the spring semester of the 2020-2021 academic year.
Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester.
Here are the students from your circulation area who have received this honor.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, COLLEGE, AWARD
Seattle, WA
Tzyy-Hsien Young, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
0 comments:
Post a Comment