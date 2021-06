GREENVILLE, S.C. (June 3, 2021) - In a virtual ceremony that took place in May of last year, Furman University President Elizabeth Davis conferred degrees on 671 students in the class of 2020.





Additional students graduating in August and December of 2020 bring the total to 705.





Villagran's parents are Jeanette Villagran and Rafael Villagran.







More than 350 members of the class of 2020 returned to campus this year for a special in-person graduation ceremony.graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Art.