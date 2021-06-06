Case updates June 4, 2021
Sunday, June 6, 2021
|Photo by Gidget Terpstra
Mondays - Fridays, 7:30am - 6:00pm; Saturdays 9:00am - 1:30pm. Both Moderna and Pfizer are offered at this site for anyone over the age of 12.
The clinic is provided by a partnership between the University of Washington, Shoreline School District, Shoreline Fire, Northshore Fire, and Bothell Fire. Call 206-520-8700 for a guaranteed appointment or walk in.
The state is offering incentives for vaccinated residents. See article.
United States
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
Case updates June 4, 2021
United States
- Total cases 33,166,506 - 16,520 in one day
- Total deaths 593,961 - 584 in one day
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 405,174
- Probable (additional) cases 34,883
- Total hospitalizations 24,465 - 25 since yesterday
- Total deaths 5,836 - 0 new since yesterday
King county
- Total confirmed cases 105,647 - 134 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 6,224 - 10 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 1,602 - 3 new since yesterday
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 25,065 - 40 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 1,402 - 3 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 419 - 2 new since yesterday
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 2,434 - 7 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 202 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 101 - 0 new since yesterday
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 323 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 17 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 4 - 0 new since yesterday
0 comments:
Post a Comment