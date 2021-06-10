Case updates June 8, 2021
Thursday, June 10, 2021
Mondays - Fridays, 7:30am - 6:00pm; Saturdays 9:00am - 1:30pm. Both Moderna and Pfizer are offered at this site for anyone over the age of 12.
The clinic is provided by a partnership between the University of Washington, Shoreline School District, Shoreline Fire, Northshore Fire, and Bothell Fire. Call 206-520-8700 for a guaranteed appointment or walk in.
The state is offering incentives for vaccinated residents. See article. Check your voicemail - you have only 72 hours to respond. The Seattle Times published info on the process (here)
If you get a call saying you have won in the drawing, do not provide personal info over the phone. Call the lottery office 360-810-2888.
United States
- Total cases 33,224,075 - 13,429 in one day
- Total deaths 595,625 - 287 in one day
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 406,802
- Probable (additional) cases 35,296
- Total hospitalizations 24,673 - 54 since yesterday
- Total deaths 5,793 - 8 new since yesterday
King county
- Total confirmed cases 106,062 - 159 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 6,256 - 17 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 1,609 - 2 new since yesterday
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 25,105 - 11 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 1,408 - 5 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 419 - 0 new since yesterday
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 2,446 - 2 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 204 - 2 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 101 - 0 new since yesterday
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 323 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 17 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 4 - 0 new since yesterday
