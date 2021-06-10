Jazz Vespers Sunday June 13





Jazz Vespers returns Sunday June 13, 2021. The theme for June is “Home” and the set will include comfortable jazz standards.





The evening’s featured guest is Thomas Marriott. Jazz trumpeter, composer, and producer. Thomas Marriott is a veteran of the national jazz scene who’s earned seven Golden Ear awards, produced 13 albums as a leader for Origin Records, and toured with greats like Maynard Ferguson and Roy McCurdy, as well as contemporary jazz artists Orrin Evans and Joe Locke.





Rounding out the musical team will be:

John Hansen, piano

Phil Sparks, bass

Stefan Schatz, drums

Jean Chaumont, guitar





Join the celebration with the Jazz Vespers community.





Tune in to an hour of soothing jazz Sunday, June 13, 2021 from 5 - 6pm on Facebook @JazzVespersLFP with Jean Chaumont and guests.





You do not have to be signed up with Facebook to view the concert.







