Agenda for Lake Forest Park work session and council meeting today June 10, 2021

The Lake Forest Park city council will hold a work session today, June 10, 2021 from 6 - 7pm to discuss a levy supporting parks, recreational facilities, sidewalks, walkways and bicycle connections throughout the City.At 7pm the regular council session begins with an update on federal legislation, and the UW Livable City Year. Proclamations will be issued for National Gun Violence Awareness Day, PRIDE month, and Juneteenth 2021.Marty Byrne will be confirmed for a partial term on the Tree Board.The main item of business is Ordinance 1223/Amending Chapter 5.26 LFPMC, Telecommunications Master Use Permits(Insurance Requirements).