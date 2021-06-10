Celebrate Juneteenth: Journeys of Remembrance
Thursday, June 10, 2021
Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, is the oldest known holiday commemorating the emancipation of the enslaved people in the United States.
Join King county libraries in celebration as we honor the richness of Black American culture, heritage, legacy, and freedom.
Full program listing for the week of June 15 - 19: www.kcls.org/Juneteenth
Also, celebrate with a book from the reading list www.kcls.org/JuneteenthReads
Juneteenth Family Story Time
Tuesday, June 15, 10:30-11am
Family program, all ages welcome with adult.
Artist and Educator Courtney Clark will read the story Cornrows by Camille Yarbrough. Also, enjoy a poetry reading by Kiana Davis and music by Joe Williams, composer and pianist.
Register here
Juneteenth: Stories of Migration with Fabric Art
Wednesday, June 16, 7-8pm
For all ages.
Presented by Fabric Artist, Alice Beasley.
World-renown fabric artist, Alice Beasley, will share her story, techniques and inspiration. She will discuss her work, Blood Line, in relation to the African diaspora and African American experience.
Register here
Juneteenth: An Introduction to African-American Genealogy
Thursday, June 17, 7-8:30pm
For adults, all ages welcome.
Presented by Dr. Janice Lovelace.
Are you looking for information about your African American ancestors? Many researchers struggle to break through the wall of slavery and legalized segregation. This presentation looks at unique resources along with standard censuses, probate and vital records to identify emancipated slaves and their prior slave-owners.
Register here
Create a Juneteenth Picnic
Friday, June 18, 12-1pm
For all ages.
Presented by Chef Matt Lewis.
Juneteenth: Journeys of Remembrance Celebration
Saturday, June 19, 10-11am
For all ages.
Contributing artists: Courtney Clark, Kiana Davis, Abigail Ferrigno (We.APP Youth Scholar), Damien Geter, Black Stax and Joe Williams. Experience Juneteenth through the lens of local artists and creatives. Learn the history, traditions and story of the African American journey from slavery to emancipation and beyond.
Register here
Celebrating Juneteenth through Poetry with Silver Kite Arts
Saturday, June 19, 1:30-2:30pm
Ages 18 and older.
Facilitated by AvionaCreatrix Rodriguez Brown.
Learn to define poetry as a healing passage of oneself from the inside to the outside. Explore what it means to use the feelings inside of us and put them to paper using poetry.
Register here
