Celebrate Juneteenth: Journeys of Remembrance

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, is the oldest known holiday commemorating the emancipation of the enslaved people in the United States.

Chef Matt Lewis, owner of Where ya at, Matt?, will show how to make some of his favorite picnic items. Growing up in New Orleans, Matt will also share stories and the importance of Juneteenth.For all ages.Contributing artists: Courtney Clark, Kiana Davis, Abigail Ferrigno (We.APP Youth Scholar), Damien Geter, Black Stax and Joe Williams. Experience Juneteenth through the lens of local artists and creatives. Learn the history, traditions and story of the African American journey from slavery to emancipation and beyond.Ages 18 and older.Facilitated by AvionaCreatrix Rodriguez Brown.Learn to define poetry as a healing passage of oneself from the inside to the outside. Explore what it means to use the feelings inside of us and put them to paper using poetry.