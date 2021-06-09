Case updates June 7, 2021

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

It's easy to get your COVID-19 Vaccination
in Shoreline. Photo by Gidget Terpstra
The UW Med North King County (fire department) vaccination clinic is located at the Shoreline Center, north entrance, 18560 1st Avenue NE

Mondays - Fridays, 7:30am - 6:00pm; Saturdays 9:00am - 1:30pm. Both Moderna and Pfizer are offered at this site for anyone over the age of 12.

The clinic is provided by a partnership between the University of Washington, Shoreline School District, Shoreline Fire, Northshore Fire, and Bothell Fire. Call 206-520-8700 for a guaranteed appointment or walk in.

The state is offering incentives for vaccinated residents. See article. If you get a call saying you have won in the drawing, do not provide info over the phone. Call the lottery office.


Case updates June 7, 2021


United States 
  • Total cases 33,207,488 - 8,462 in one day
  • Total deaths 595,301 - 439 in one day

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 406,399
  • Probable (additional) cases 35,192  
  • Total hospitalizations 24,619 - 84 since yesterday
  • Total deaths 5,785 -  -70 new since yesterday
  • Today’s death data includes about 70 fewer deaths than reported yesterday. Following a DOH process update, local health jurisdictions did an intensive review and reconciled those deaths as not related to COVID-19. The deaths were evenly distributed between February 2020 and June 2021.
King county  
  • Total confirmed cases 105,903 - 101 new since yesterday   
  • Total hospitalizations 6,239 -  8 new since yesterday  
  • Total deaths 1,607 - 5 new since yesterday

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) 
  • Total confirmed cases 25,094 -  8 new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 1,403 -  0 new since yesterday
  • Total deaths 419 -  0 new since yesterday

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) 
  • Total confirmed cases 2,444 -  10 new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 202 - 0 new since yesterday
  • Total deaths 101 - 0 new since yesterday

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) 
  • Total confirmed cases 323 -   0 new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 17 - 0 new since yesterday
  • Total deaths 4 - 0 new since yesterday

