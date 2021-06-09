Case updates June 7, 2021
Wednesday, June 9, 2021
|It's easy to get your COVID-19 Vaccination
in Shoreline. Photo by Gidget Terpstra
Mondays - Fridays, 7:30am - 6:00pm; Saturdays 9:00am - 1:30pm. Both Moderna and Pfizer are offered at this site for anyone over the age of 12.
The clinic is provided by a partnership between the University of Washington, Shoreline School District, Shoreline Fire, Northshore Fire, and Bothell Fire. Call 206-520-8700 for a guaranteed appointment or walk in.
The state is offering incentives for vaccinated residents. See article. If you get a call saying you have won in the drawing, do not provide info over the phone. Call the lottery office.
United States
- Total cases 33,207,488 - 8,462 in one day
- Total deaths 595,301 - 439 in one day
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 406,399
- Probable (additional) cases 35,192
- Total hospitalizations 24,619 - 84 since yesterday
- Total deaths 5,785 - -70 new since yesterday
- Today’s death data includes about 70 fewer deaths than reported yesterday. Following a DOH process update, local health jurisdictions did an intensive review and reconciled those deaths as not related to COVID-19. The deaths were evenly distributed between February 2020 and June 2021.
- Total confirmed cases 105,903 - 101 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 6,239 - 8 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 1,607 - 5 new since yesterday
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 25,094 - 8 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 1,403 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 419 - 0 new since yesterday
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 2,444 - 10 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 202 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 101 - 0 new since yesterday
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 323 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 17 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 4 - 0 new since yesterday
