Jobs: City of Shoreline - Extra Help - Grounds Maintenance Seasonal Laborer

Two 40-hr per week seasonal positions in the Public Works Grounds Maintenance Division available.

This recruitment is open until filled.

Employment is contingent upon successfully passing State/Federal pre-employment background checks.









CLOSING DATE: ContinuousGENERAL SUMMARY:Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.DEFINITIONThis is a seasonal 40-hour per week position. The work schedule is typically Monday through Friday with an occasional evening or weekend assignment. Schedule details will be worked out with selected applicant. Seasonal Laborers may work up to six months (1040 hours) during the vegetation growing season performing landscape maintenance for parks, streets and surface water facilities beginning March through September. Work is completed in all weather conditions.This position performs a variety of semi-skilled maintenance and repair duties under the supervisory direction of the Grounds Maintenance Supervisor, Senior Grounds Maintenance Worker, or other full-time maintenance staff.