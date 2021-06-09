Shoreline toddler falls from 5th story window

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Shoreline Fire reports that at 2:42pm Monday afternoon, June 7, 2021, they responded to a 3 year old girl who fell out of a 5th story apartment window to the ground below. Location not given.

Amazingly, she was stable for transport by the medics to Harborview.

Unknown condition at this time.

Window guard at Home Depot
As increasing numbers of families move into multifamily buildings, and as the weather gets warmer, more children are at risk of falls from windows.

Safe Kids Snohomish County offers this advice for parents and caregivers to prevent windows falls:
  • Do not depend on window screens to prevent children from falling.
Screens can easily give way with less than 5 pounds of pressure. They are designed to keep bugs out, not children in.
  • Move chairs, cribs, beds and other furniture away from windows.
Children can fall from windows opened as little as 5 inches.
  • Consider installing window locks or window guards.
Window locks can be easily installed and be removed quickly in case of a fire. They can be found online and at hardware stores for $10 - $15.

For a more permanent solution you can also install a Window Guard. A variety of solutions can be found at Amazon and Home Depot and other locations.

More information from Safe Kids on preventing window falls and other home safety tips.



