Shoreline toddler falls from 5th story window
Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Shoreline Fire reports that at 2:42pm Monday afternoon, June 7, 2021, they responded to a 3 year old girl who fell out of a 5th story apartment window to the ground below. Location not given.
Amazingly, she was stable for transport by the medics to Harborview.
Unknown condition at this time.
|Window guard at Home Depot
Safe Kids Snohomish County offers this advice for parents and caregivers to prevent windows falls:
- Do not depend on window screens to prevent children from falling.
- Move chairs, cribs, beds and other furniture away from windows.
- Consider installing window locks or window guards.
For a more permanent solution you can also install a Window Guard. A variety of solutions can be found at Amazon and Home Depot and other locations.
More information from Safe Kids on preventing window falls and other home safety tips.
