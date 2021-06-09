Shoreline toddler falls from 5th story window

Shoreline Fire reports that at 2:42pm Monday afternoon, June 7, 2021, they responded to a 3 year old girl who fell out of a 5th story apartment window to the ground below. Location not given.





As increasing numbers of families move into multifamily buildings, and as the weather gets warmer, more children are at risk of falls from windows.Safe Kids Snohomish County offers this advice for parents and caregivers to prevent windows falls:Screens can easily give way with less than 5 pounds of pressure. They are designed to keep bugs out, not children in.Children can fall from windows opened as little as 5 inches.Window locks can be easily installed and be removed quickly in case of a fire. They can be found online and at hardware stores for $10 - $15.