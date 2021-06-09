Northshore Fire announces the passing of Fire Commissioner Don Ellis

On May 25, 2021 Northshore Fire Department was saddened to hear of the unexpected passing of Fire Commissioner Don Ellis and published the following:





Don Ellis A Kenmore resident for over 50 years, Don originally joined the Northshore Fire Department Board of Commissioners in 1988 and served through 2011. He returned to the Board in January of 2016, when he was re-elected to a six-year term that ran through this year.





Commissioner Ellis was instrumental in moving the fire department from what was a combination volunteer / professional department to a fully paid and staffed professional organization.





He also contributed a great deal to the effort to construct the Fire District’s Lake Forest Park fire station.





Commissioner Ellis spearheaded a mutually beneficial interlocal agreement between the Northshore Utility and Fire Districts that provides for the servicing of fire department apparatus and vehicles by Utility District mechanics.





In addition to his long service with the Fire District, Don had also served on the Northshore Utility District’s Board of Commissioners continuously since 1967.





Between these two Boards, Commissioner Ellis had been very active serving on numerous local and regional committees.











