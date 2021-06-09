Northshore Fire announces the passing of Fire Commissioner Don Ellis
Wednesday, June 9, 2021
On May 25, 2021 Northshore Fire Department was saddened to hear of the unexpected passing of Fire Commissioner Don Ellis and published the following:
|Don Ellis
Commissioner Ellis was instrumental in moving the fire department from what was a combination volunteer / professional department to a fully paid and staffed professional organization.
He also contributed a great deal to the effort to construct the Fire District’s Lake Forest Park fire station.
Commissioner Ellis spearheaded a mutually beneficial interlocal agreement between the Northshore Utility and Fire Districts that provides for the servicing of fire department apparatus and vehicles by Utility District mechanics.
In addition to his long service with the Fire District, Don had also served on the Northshore Utility District’s Board of Commissioners continuously since 1967.
Between these two Boards, Commissioner Ellis had been very active serving on numerous local and regional committees.
