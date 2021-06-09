Hillwood Neighborhood to hear from Museum Director Vicki Stiles at tonight's meeting

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

The Hillwood Neighborhood Association invites you to tune into its Annual Meeting (via Zoom) tonight, Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 7pm.

Following a brief introduction of our new Board Members and the voting in of our Executive Officers, we will introduce our guest speaker Vicki Stiles from the Shoreline Historical Museum located here in Hillwood Neighborhood.

Vicki will give a presentation on our growing museum and its wealth of artifacts and holdings. For the ZOOM LINK, please email a quick request to: myhillwoodmail@gmail.com

Please join us!


Posted by DKH at 4:39 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  