Hillwood Neighborhood to hear from Museum Director Vicki Stiles at tonight's meeting
Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Following a brief introduction of our new Board Members and the voting in of our Executive Officers, we will introduce our guest speaker Vicki Stiles from the Shoreline Historical Museum located here in Hillwood Neighborhood.
Vicki will give a presentation on our growing museum and its wealth of artifacts and holdings. For the ZOOM LINK, please email a quick request to: myhillwoodmail@gmail.com
Please join us!
0 comments:
Post a Comment