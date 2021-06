Hillwood Neighborhood to hear from Museum Director Vicki Stiles at tonight's meeting

The Hillwood Neighborhood Association invites you to tune into its Annual Meeting (via Zoom) tonight, Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 7pm.



Vicki will give a presentation on our growing museum and its wealth of artifacts and holdings. For the ZOOM LINK, please email a quick request to: myhillwoodmail@gmail.com

Please join us!







Following a brief introduction of our new Board Members and the voting in of our Executive Officers, we will introduce our guest speaker Vicki Stiles from the Shoreline Historical Museum located here in Hillwood Neighborhood.