Free TeleCafé session today: How to avoid dementia

The Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center is delighted to invite you to our free Tele Café today, Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 2pm.





First, genetics; which we can do nothing about. The remaining three contributing factors are diet, exercise, and sleep; which we all can certainly do something about. Participants in this discussion about overall cognitive health will learn about strategies to improve overall cognitive health which can stave off cognitive decline.



The presenter, Dr. Trevor Duncan, initially learned about dementia when he heard that his grandmother had Alzheimer’s disease. Further investigation revealed that his great-grandfather also had some form of dementia (probably Alzheimer’s disease).





More recently, Trevor learned that his father had Alzheimer’s disease. In 2014, Trevor return to school to earn his doctorate in clinical neuropsychology. Along his journey, Dr. Duncan learned about strategies individuals can employ to stave off the onset of cognitive decline.





These strategies will be presented in this 45-minute discussion. Dr. Duncan also invites questions about what can be done to help loved ones who are presently showing signs of cognitive problems.



Wednesdays 2:00-2:45pmMtg ID 859 8484 8513 password senior2021

To honor National Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness month join our guest Trevor Duncan on ZOOM.Dementia, a diagnosis nobody wants. What can be done to prevent hearing, “I’m really sorry, but you have dementia.” There are four factors that contribute to cognitive well-being.