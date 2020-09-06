Shorewood Wrestling 6/9/2021 vs Meadowdale

By Clark Norton





The match began at 132 pounds with Shorewood’s Quincy Laflin against Meadowdale’s Cy Dethlets. Laflin dominated from the opening whistle as he built an 8-2 lead in the first period. In the second period Dethlets found no respite as Laflin got the pin to get the Thunderbirds rolling.





By the time T-Bird sophomore Isaac Van Horn pinned his opponent in the 152 pound bout the Shorewood team lead had grown to 24-0.





Meadowdale got on the board with a pin from their senior captain Devin DeWeese at 152 pounds and picked up a forfeit at 170 pounds to narrow the score to 24-12.





Thunderbird RJ Buchheit stopped Meadowdale’s momentum in its tracks with a first round pin. A forfeit at 195 pounds and a hard-fought win at 220 pounds by junior captain Max Null ballooned the Shorewood lead 42-12. The Maverick’s kept competing until the very end and were able to win the final two matches for the final score of 42-24.



Shorewood 42 - Meadowdale 24

@ Shorewood High School

Coach Derek Norton





*Began at 132 pounds



106: Double Forfeit

113: Double Forfeit

120: Zach Sines MD pinned Clayton Elder 5:09

126: Double Forfeit

132: Quincy Laflin SW pinned Cy Dethlets 3:09

138: Henry Poetzl SW win by forfeit

145: Liam Gallagher SW win by forfeit

152: Isaac Van Horn SW pinned Henry Gates 3:44

160: Devin DeWeese MD pinned Joseph Rivera 1:11

170: Daniel Sok MD win by forfeit

182: RJ Buchheit SW pinned Bolar Sodnombayar 1:21

195: Hunter Tibodeau SW win by forfeit

220: Max Null SW pinned Thomas Nakamura 4:12

285: Aiden Fallin MD pinned Milan Johnson 1:58



Shorewood Record: 5-4 Overall









The Shorewood wrestling team finished up their season on Wednesday night with a home match against the Mavericks of Meadowdale.