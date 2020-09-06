Shorewood Wrestling 6/9/2021 vs Meadowdale
Thursday, June 10, 2021
The Shorewood wrestling team finished up their season on Wednesday night with a home match against the Mavericks of Meadowdale.
The match began at 132 pounds with Shorewood’s Quincy Laflin against Meadowdale’s Cy Dethlets. Laflin dominated from the opening whistle as he built an 8-2 lead in the first period. In the second period Dethlets found no respite as Laflin got the pin to get the Thunderbirds rolling.
By the time T-Bird sophomore Isaac Van Horn pinned his opponent in the 152 pound bout the Shorewood team lead had grown to 24-0.
Meadowdale got on the board with a pin from their senior captain Devin DeWeese at 152 pounds and picked up a forfeit at 170 pounds to narrow the score to 24-12.
Thunderbird RJ Buchheit stopped Meadowdale’s momentum in its tracks with a first round pin. A forfeit at 195 pounds and a hard-fought win at 220 pounds by junior captain Max Null ballooned the Shorewood lead 42-12. The Maverick’s kept competing until the very end and were able to win the final two matches for the final score of 42-24.
Shorewood 42 - Meadowdale 24
@ Shorewood High School
Coach Derek Norton
*Began at 132 pounds
106: Double Forfeit
113: Double Forfeit
120: Zach Sines MD pinned Clayton Elder 5:09
126: Double Forfeit
132: Quincy Laflin SW pinned Cy Dethlets 3:09
138: Henry Poetzl SW win by forfeit
145: Liam Gallagher SW win by forfeit
152: Isaac Van Horn SW pinned Henry Gates 3:44
160: Devin DeWeese MD pinned Joseph Rivera 1:11
170: Daniel Sok MD win by forfeit
182: RJ Buchheit SW pinned Bolar Sodnombayar 1:21
195: Hunter Tibodeau SW win by forfeit
220: Max Null SW pinned Thomas Nakamura 4:12
285: Aiden Fallin MD pinned Milan Johnson 1:58
Shorewood Record: 5-4 Overall
