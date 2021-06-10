Pro tip: When being stopped for suspicion of DUI, don't make it worse by trying to bribe a police officer

On Monday, June 7, 2021 at 1:32am, a Shoreline deputy on routine patrol was driving through the 14500 block of Aurora Ave N.



The deputy observed a dark-colored sedan driving at a high rate of speed and running a red light. The deputy followed the vehicle, which continued to drive at a high rate of speed and run red lights.





The vehicle's driver eventually made a U-turn and pulled in to a nearby parking lot. The deputy pulled in behind him and activated his emergency lights.



As the deputy approached the driver, he noticed his eyes were bloodshot and watery. The driver appeared to be very intoxicated and said he "messed up and I just want to go home."







The deputy asked the driver to step out of the vehicle. The driver had significant trouble maintaining his balance. Suddenly, the driver handed the deputy $664 in cash.





The deputy asked what he was doing. The driver replied he wanted him to have it because he "messed up."





In the law enforcement profession, we call this a bribe.





The deputy asked if he would submit to a field sobriety test, to which the driver agreed. While conducting the test, the deputy noticed the driver would stop, smile and wink at him with a head nod.



The driver's field sobriety test results proved poor, and he was advised he was under arrest for investigation for DUI.





As soon as he had heard this, the driver's disposition changed. The driver became verbally abusive, uncooperative, and refused to obey the deputy's commands.





The suspect was eventually arrested and booked into the King County Jail, charged with Driving Under the Influence and Investigation of Bribery.



--King County Sheriff's Office







