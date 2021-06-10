Agenda for Shoreline council meeting June 14, 2021
The agenda for the June 14, 2021 Shoreline City Council meeting includes three Study Items.
8(a) Discussing Ordinance No. 932 - Authorizing the Placement of a Ballot Measure on the 2021 November General Election Ballot to Authorize a Property Tax Bond Measure for Park Improvements and Park Land Acquisition
The Parks Ballot failed to validate when put before the voters in April 2021 because of an insufficient number of voters. Council will discuss whether to bring this $38.5M bond proposal back to the voters in the November 2021 General Election when historically more people vote.
8(b) Discussion of Proposed American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funding Allocation
The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which was signed into law by President Biden on March 11, 2021, is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill. Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds provide a substantial infusion of resources to meet pandemic response needs and rebuild a stronger, more equitable economy as the country recovers. Staff will present a proposed phased funding plan for the City’s final ARPA funds of $7.53M.
8(c) Discussion of Ordinance No. 933 - Authorizing the Use of Eminent Domain for Acquisition of Certain Real Properties to Construct the NW Innis Arden Way Culvert Replacement Project
The Hidden Lake Dam Removal and NW Innis Arden Way Projects are currently in the right-of-way acquisition phase of the project. Easements have been obtained for the Phase 1 portion of the work (Dam Removal). Easement offers have been presented to property owners for the Phase 2 (NW Innis Arden Way Culvert Replacement) portion of the work, and negotiations are still underway. Eminent domain is a power granted to political subdivisions, such as the City of Shoreline, through RCW 8.12 to acquire private property for public use. City staff would like Council to consider moving forward with a condemnation ordinance as the required next step to keep this Project on schedule.
