Tiny chipmunks forage in local backyard

Chipmunk mid-chew at lunch

Photo by Tanis Coralee Leonhardi





Calmly munching on seeds, this tiny chipmunk doesn't get distracted by photographers.





Photo by Tanis Coralee Leonhardi

A group of chipmunks is called a scurry. Seems appropriate - except at lunchtime. This little one is focused on digging seeds out of the landscaping.

Three chipmunks forage side by side. Definitely a scurry.

Photo by Tanis Coralee Leonhardi





Tanis Leonhardi managed to get photos of three chipmunks in her Innis Arden backyard in March and April of this year.

I took this photo midday of the Chipmunks while they were out. For sure there are three Chipmunks, and there might have been a fourth a part of the group I photographed. Fun to see the family coming out to forage together.

Uh oh Honey, we've been spotted!

Photo by Tanis Coralee Leonhardi

These tiny little chipmunks don’t seem to be afraid of us, so we can stand just three to four feet away from them.



Except for this one, who stood at attention before returning to his lunch.