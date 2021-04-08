Tiny chipmunks forage in local backyard

Thursday, April 8, 2021

Chipmunk mid-chew at lunch
Photo by Tanis Coralee Leonhardi

Calmly munching on seeds, this tiny chipmunk doesn't get distracted by photographers.

Photo by Tanis Coralee Leonhardi

A group of chipmunks is called a scurry. Seems appropriate - except at lunchtime. This little one is focused on digging seeds out of the landscaping.

Three chipmunks forage side by side. Definitely a scurry.
Photo by Tanis Coralee Leonhardi

Tanis Leonhardi managed to get photos of three chipmunks in her Innis Arden backyard in March and April of this year. 

I took this photo midday of the Chipmunks while they were out. For sure there are three Chipmunks, and there might have been a fourth a part of the group I photographed. Fun to see the family coming out to forage together.

Uh oh Honey, we've been spotted!
Photo by Tanis Coralee Leonhardi

These tiny little chipmunks don’t seem to be afraid of us, so we can stand just three to four feet away from them.

Except for this one, who stood at attention before returning to his lunch.


Posted by DKH at 3:46 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  