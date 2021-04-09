Reminder: Dinner Friday at the Senior Center

Friday, April 9, 2021


Support the Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center by purchasing your dinner Friday night at the Senior Center.

This is a drive through and pick up event. $10 includes Janet’s famous meatloaf, mashed potatoes, braised carrots and a brownie.

We will be having social distancing procedures in place.  It will be on a first come, first serve basis starting at 5:00 pm and we will only be accepting Cash or Checks. 

18560 1st Ave NE - entrance on NE 185th



