Reminder: Dinner Friday at the Senior Center





Support the Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center by purchasing your dinner Friday night at the Senior Center.





This is a drive through and pick up event. $10 includes Janet’s famous meatloaf, mashed potatoes, braised carrots and a brownie.





We will be having social distancing procedures in place. It will be on a first come, first serve basis starting at 5:00 pm and we will only be accepting Cash or Checks.





18560 1st Ave NE - entrance on NE 185th











