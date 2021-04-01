Op-Ed: Shoreline PTA Council 6.12 urges Yes vote on Prop 1

On April 27th, Shoreline residents will have an opportunity to approve critical legislation that would provide youth in our community, along with every resident, a chance to enjoy quality outdoor spaces.





Spending time outdoors, enjoying nature and being active, is well established to be associated with greater academic achievement and cognitive functioning. The critical role that physical activity plays in increasing physical and mental health in children, however, is more important now than ever.





Students have spent the last year learning remotely, sitting behind screens all day (and usually into the evening) for both school and socializing. Concerns with youth mental health are skyrocketing and our children are struggling to maintain social and community connections. Having accessible, inviting and quality outdoor spaces is critical to the health and well-being of everyone, but particularly so for our youth and particularly now.





Shoreline Proposition 1 includes improvements at four neighborhood parks and land acquisition and improvements at three others, including creating an education center and children’s garden accessible to people of all physical abilities at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden. Students and families would be thrilled with identified park enhancements such as playgrounds, splash-pads, multi-sports courts, trails, picnic shelters, improvements to play fields and a fully accessible play area for people of all physical abilities.





Students and families in Shoreline and our surrounding neighborhoods need places to gather in safe, healthy and active ways. Please vote YES for Shoreline Proposition 1!





Amy Reed, Co-President

Heather Segars, Co-President

Shoreline PTA Council 6.12











