Building Climate Resiliency: Listen, Ask, Learn - A Virtual Conversation - Apr 24
Saturday, April 3, 2021
Sign up for the Zoom Lake Forest Park Town Hall: Building Climate Resiliency, Learn, Ask, Learn
The town hall is a local effort to examine the issues confronting us and figure out how to make progress both big and small.
- Two local presenters will share their knowledge about environmental history and climate science
- Breakout Rooms: A chance to meet with experts on: E-vehicles, Zero Waste, E-homes, Composting and Recycling,
- Videos: Short Climate Videos
- Panel: Wise Climate Voices: The Next Generation
- Planning: Taking the Next Steps: Community Conversations
Contact: LFPTownhall@gmail.com
0 comments:
Post a Comment