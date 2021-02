Plowing I-5 in Shoreline at 195th

Photo courtesy WSDOT

Plows working together can clear the freeway better, like these on SB 5 near Northgate.



It also allows one to pull off to hit the off and on ramps while the other continues on the mainline.



Now we'll see how long it lasts!