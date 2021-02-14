Case updates February 12, 2021 - looks like everyone took a snow day
Sunday, February 14, 2021
United States - not updated
- cases 27,229,862 - new cases in one day
- deaths 473,699 - new deaths in one day
Washington state
King county - not updated
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) - not updated
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) - not updated
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) - not updated
- cases 328,047 - 880 since last report
- hospitalizations 18,643 - 39 since last report
- deaths 4,675 - 0 since last report
King county - not updated
- cases 79,681 - in one day
- hospitalizations 4,955 - in one day
- deaths 1,318 - in one day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) - not updated
- cases 19,806 - in one day
- hospitalizations 1,176 - in one day
- deaths 346 - in one day
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) - not updated
- cases 1,987 - in one day
- hospitalizations 175 - in one day
- deaths 86 - in one day
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) - not updated
- cases 263 - in one day
- hospitalizations 17 - in one day
- deaths 4 - in one day
0 comments:
Post a Comment