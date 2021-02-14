Case updates February 12, 2021 - looks like everyone took a snow day

Sunday, February 14, 2021

Case updates February 12, 2021


United States - not updated
  • cases 27,229,862 -  new cases in one day
  • deaths 473,699 -   new deaths in one day 

Washington state
  • cases 328,047 - 880 since last report
  • hospitalizations 18,643 - 39 since last report
  • deaths 4,675 - 0 since last report

King county - not updated
  • cases 79,681 -  in one day
  • hospitalizations 4,955 -   in one day
  • deaths 1,318 -  in one day

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) - not updated
  • cases 19,806 -  in one day
  • hospitalizations 1,176 -  in one day
  • deaths 346 -  in one day

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) - not updated
  • cases 1,987 -  in one day
  • hospitalizations 175 -   in one day
  • deaths 86 -  in one day

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) - not updated
  • cases 263 -  in one day
  • hospitalizations 17 -  in one day
  • deaths 4 -  in one day



