Want to get the most out of your bonus years? Learn how in this online class

Thanks to medical advances, people can expect to live longer lives into their 90's and beyond.





How will you find the answers to make these bonus years more vibrant and meaningful to you?





In Too Young to Retire: Recharging and Rebalancing in Your Bonus Years, an online class offered through Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College, you'll re-discover your strengths, values, passion, and priorities to design a purposeful life.









Fee: $69

Dates: Thursdays, 2/18 - 3/11

Time: 6:30 - 8:00 pm

Location: Online via Zoom



