



Call for Culinary Creations for the Annual Edible Book Festival





Submit your entries online , now through March 26







Do you have an idea for a mouthwatering manuscript? A succulent storybook? A “punny'' take on a literary favorite? Then



Your creation should be inspired by a book, or a pun on a book title, and made out of edible ingredients—sweet or savory. It may look like a book, tablet, or scroll...or be completely unique. Check out Do you have an idea for a mouthwatering manuscript? A succulent storybook? A “punny'' take on a literary favorite? Then register your Edible Book project on the ShoreLake Arts website by Friday, March 26, 2021 and whip up something to tickle our tastebuds (and maybe our funny bones).Your creation should be inspired by a book, or a pun on a book title, and made out of edible ingredients—sweet or savory. It may look like a book, tablet, or scroll...or be completely unique. Check out www.pinterest.com for inspiration. It’s free to participate and you’ll be eligible to win fabulous prizes from Third Place Books!







Adults and Youth may register. Youth entries are highly encouraged, maybe part of a book report for school? Kids get crafty - Join us and create some Edible Books! Yes, that's right... a book you can eat! A perfect place for book lovers to come together and create either edible things relating to books, or an edible book itself! Registration is entirely online and don’t forget to take a digital photo and upload to the form.



Our judges will rate and review all of the submissions through March 27 and 28. Plus, we need YOUR vote for the People's Choice Awards - voting will open online from 9am Saturday, March 27, to 4pm, Sunday, March 28. We will announce the winners via a live stream Sunday, March 28 on



Categories Include:

Most Punderful

Most Book-Like

Most Visually Appealing

Judges Choice Award

People's Choice Award

1st place winners will receive a $25 gift card to



Posting to social media? Feel free to tag us @ShoreLakeArts or use #EdibleBookFestival in your posts.



Thank you to our 2021 jurors: Bill the Chocolate Man, Susan Jones Davis, and Julie Hiers.



Our sponsors are critical in backing our event costs. This event is generously supported by our Presenting Sponsor Jack Malek of Windermere, and Third Place Books, City of Lake Forest Park, and City of Shoreline.



is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.







Creativity will find a way! ShoreLake Arts will once again hold this event in a virtual space in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and protect our community. We appreciate and thank all of you for your understanding and ability to adapt along with us. Now, let’s talk about the Edible Book Festival!