Suicide of Shorewood sophomore shakes both sides of the district
Wednesday, February 3, 2021
|Photo by Dan Meyers on Unsplash
A 10th grade student at Shorewood, Christopher Herrin, grade 10, died by suicide on January 27, 2021. He had attended eastside schools through middle school at Kellogg, then Shorewood for high school. His death affected students across the district.
Both high schools set up zoom sessions for students who wanted to talk to someone.
We are saddened by this loss and will make every effort to help our entire school community during this difficult time. - Shorewood
Losses like these can trigger many emotions.
The Shorecrest counseling staff is available to support your student. If you would like to reach a Shorecrest Counselor please reach out to our Counseling Office at 206-393-4282. Or, you can access information via our Counseling Webpage at https://www.shorelineschools.org/domain/1125
You can also always access the Safe Schools Alert Tipline to report a concern at any time (it is active 24 hours a day, every day of the year): https://shoreline-wa.safeschoolsalert.com/
Shorewood: Below is information and resources that may be useful to you in helping your student at home. If you would like any other assistance, please do not hesitate to contact our school office at 206-393-4372.
Strategies for Families Coping with the Sudden Loss of a Friend or Loved One
Reactions among teens may be extremely variable in cases of sudden unexpected death or loss. There are generally four phases of grief: but not every person experiences these four phases in a linear process.
It is especially important to encourage teens to talk about death by suicide openly. If needed, parents/guardians should consider looking to school and community resources for specialized support groups that include others dealing with a similar loss.
Community Resources:
- Crisis Connections 24-Hour Crisis Line – 1-866-427-4747
- National Suicide Prevention Hotline – 1-800-273-8255
- Additional Counseling Resources Available Here
