Suicide of Shorewood sophomore shakes both sides of the district

Shock and Numbness (stunned, difficulty thinking clearly) Yearning and Searching (restless, angry, guilty, bewildered) Disorientation and Disorganization (extreme sadness, possible continued guilt and anger) Reorganization and Resolution (accept the loss)





: Below is information and resources that may be useful to you in helping your student at home. If you would like any other assistance, please do not hesitate to contact our school office at 206-393-4372.Reactions among teens may be extremely variable in cases of sudden unexpected death or loss. There are generally four phases of grief: but not every person experiences these four phases in a linear process.It is especially important to encourage teens to talk about death by suicide openly. If needed, parents/guardians should consider looking to school and community resources for specialized support groups that include others dealing with a similar loss.