Agenda for Feb 8 Shoreline Council meeting
Thursday, February 4, 2021
The agenda for the February 8, 2021 Shoreline City Council meeting includes one action item and one study item.
Action Item 8(a) Action on Appointment of Pro and Con Committee Members for City of Shoreline Proposition 1: Property Tax Bond Measure for Priority Park Improvements and Park Land Acquisition
The Council will be joined by Karen Wolf, FAICP, Senior Policy Analyst, and Rebeccah Maskin, Demographic Planner, who are lead staff to the King County Growth Management Planning Council. They will further explain the coordinated and collaborative process of establishing the 2024-2044 growth targets for King County and its associated jurisdictions.
Full agenda and instructions for attending and participating HERE
Full agenda and instructions for attending and participating HERE
--Pam Cross
0 comments:
Post a Comment