Agenda for Feb 8 Shoreline Council meeting

Thursday, February 4, 2021


The agenda for the February 8, 2021 Shoreline City Council meeting includes one action item and one study item.



The Council will be joined by Karen Wolf, FAICP, Senior Policy Analyst, and Rebeccah Maskin, Demographic Planner, who are lead staff to the King County Growth Management Planning Council. They will further explain the coordinated and collaborative process of establishing the 2024-2044 growth targets for King County and its associated jurisdictions.

Full agenda and instructions for attending and participating HERE

--Pam Cross




