Snow day in Shoreline
Saturday, February 13, 2021
|Sunrise from Shorecrest - looking at Cascades - SHR
Steven H. Robinson was up early to catch the sunrise from Shorecrest High School on 25th NE.
|Briarcrest Elementary by David Walton
David Walton was up too, but waited for light to take this photo of Briarcrest Elementary School, just a few blocks from Shorecrest. It has just a light dusting of snow at this point.
|Ridgecrest by SHR
Steve was southbound - I think this is 5th NE through Ridgecrest. I'm fascinated that there is this much snow on the ground and Steve's car. I live at the north end of Shoreline and I didn't have snow until after dark. Anyway, the street trees are pretty.
|Deseret Industries by SHR
Deseret looks all bright and shiny with its white building and bright outside lights. It gives me the urge to clean closets.
|Highland Ice by SHR
Highland Ice. Ice rinks inside and icy streets outside.
|Aurora near 155th and Aurora Safeway by SHR
I don't know if those are parked cars or stranded cars. Hard to tell where the curb is. The snow plows will come through much later. I saw one comment about four plows working together to plow Aurora.
More snow is forecast for this weekend.
0 comments:
Post a Comment