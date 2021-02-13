Snow day in Shoreline



Sunrise from Shorecrest - looking at Cascades - SHR

Steven H. Robinson was up early to catch the sunrise from Shorecrest High School on 25th NE.





Briarcrest Elementary by David Walton





Ridgecrest by SHR

Steve was southbound - I think this is 5th NE through Ridgecrest. I'm fascinated that there is this much snow on the ground and Steve's car. I live at the north end of Shoreline and I didn't have snow until after dark. Anyway, the street trees are pretty.





Deseret Industries by SHR





Highland Ice by SHR

Highland Ice. Ice rinks inside and icy streets outside.





Aurora near 155th and Aurora Safeway by SHR

I don't know if those are parked cars or stranded cars. Hard to tell where the curb is. The snow plows will come through much later. I saw one comment about four plows working together to plow Aurora.





More snow is forecast for this weekend.







David Walton was up too, but waited for light to take this photo of Briarcrest Elementary School, just a few blocks from Shorecrest. It has just a light dusting of snow at this point.