WeatherWatcher: Winter Storm Warning in effect until 4pm Saturday

Saturday, February 13, 2021

 
Snow accumulation has started, February 12, 2021
Photo by Carl Dinse

The National Weather Service in Seattle Friday morning upgraded the Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Storm Warning for the greater Seattle area, including Shoreline and Lake Forest Park. 

Moderate to heavy snowfall is expected in the overnight hours into Saturday morning and through Saturday afternoon. Shoreline could pick up between 4-12 inches of snow. There are some forecast models that even suggest more snow than that, but 4-12 inches is most likely. 

Snowfall February 12, 2021
Photo by Carl Dinse
Breezy east winds are expected as well with gusts up to 25mph. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 20's Saturday morning and are expected to top out in the low 30's during the day.

More snow from another storm is expected on Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. 

A warm up is expected as well transitioning to rain into Monday morning, but timing is still uncertain. 

We could get an additional 2-4 inches of snow before we transition back to rainy weather.

Forecast next week: Rain is expected Monday, backing off to showers on Tuesday. Wednesday looks like a mostly dry day before another system moves in bringing more rain Wednesday night and Thursday. Rain is likely Thursday through Friday.

Temperatures are expected to remain on the cool side with low snow levels. Lows will be in the 30's early in the week, and in the low 40's late in the week. 

High temperatures will be in the low 40's creeping up to the mid 40's later in the week. 

There has been a lot of uncertainty in temperatures for next week with the forecast models sometimes showing opportunities for a mix of rain and snow. I will continue to provide updates as things change.



