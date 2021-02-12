PBS NewsHour: Sen Murray shares her harrowing story of being inches away from rioters on Jan 6
Friday, February 12, 2021
|Sen. Patty Murray
"Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, a top Senate Democrat, revealed Friday that she came “inches away” from an encounter with violent rioters during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, speaking publicly about the experience for the first time as the Senate continued the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.
"In an interview with PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff, the No. 3 Senate Democrat recounted hiding with her husband on the floor of an office near the Senate chamber as rioters banged on the door in an attempt to break in."
Watch the full interview between Sen. Patty Murray and PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff here.
