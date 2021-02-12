AG Ferguson saves the archives
Friday, February 12, 2021
|Atty General Bob Ferguson
save the National Archives
in Seattle
Our coalition of regional tribes, community organizations, the City of Seattle and the State of Oregon stopped the federal government's unlawful plan to sell the Archives and scatter the DNA of our region thousands of miles away.
This is a major victory for tribes, racial equity, our history, good government, and the rule of law.
(The genealogists are pretty happy, too)
