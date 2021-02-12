AG Ferguson saves the archives

Friday, February 12, 2021

Atty General Bob Ferguson
save the National Archives 
in Seattle
Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Friday morning, February 12, 2021 that a federal judge blocked the sale and closure of the National Archives facility in Seattle.

Our coalition of regional tribes, community organizations, the City of Seattle and the State of Oregon stopped the federal government's unlawful plan to sell the Archives and scatter the DNA of our region thousands of miles away.

This is a major victory for tribes, racial equity, our history, good government, and the rule of law.
(The genealogists are pretty happy, too) 



