Jobs: City of Mountlake Terrace dance instructors - part-time
Saturday, February 13, 2021
Posted Feb 9
Position is responsible for instructing dance in one or more of the following disciplines: Ballet, Jazz, Lyrical and Tap and or any other style deemed appropriate by the Dance Programmer. Students can range from 4 years old to adult.
Job description and application
Posted Feb 9
Job description and application
Children's Dance Instructor - part-time
Posted Feb 9
Position is responsible for instructing classes in the following disciplines: creative movement, tap/ballet combo and pre-ballet. Students will range between the ages of 3 ½ - 7 years old.
Job description and application
0 comments:
Post a Comment