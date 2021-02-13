Jobs: City of Mountlake Terrace dance instructors - part-time

Saturday, February 13, 2021

City of Mountlake Terrace
Ballet, Jazz, Lyrical and Tap Dance Instructor - part-time
Posted Feb 9

Position is responsible for instructing dance in one or more of the following disciplines: Ballet, Jazz, Lyrical and Tap and or any other style deemed appropriate by the Dance Programmer. Students can range from 4 years old to adult.

Job description and application


Children's Dance Instructor - part-time
Posted Feb 9

Position is responsible for instructing classes in the following disciplines: creative movement, tap/ballet combo and pre-ballet. Students will range between the ages of 3 ½ - 7 years old.

Job description and application



