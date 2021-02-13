Shoreline Schools and Third Place Books Black Books Fair ends Feb. 14

Saturday, February 13, 2021

Black Books Fair open through Sunday


The Black Voices: Black Books Fair ends at midnight this Sunday, February 14, 2021. 

In partnership with Third Place Books, this fundraiser is helping purchase books by Black authors for all Shoreline school libraries. 

Learn more and find ordering instructions HERE.

PLEASE DON'T FORGET: For your order to count towards the book fair, you must:
  • Check the box that asks if you are participating in a book fair towards the end of the check out screen
  • Then enter "Black Voices" in the ensuing text box
  • If you do not select the book fair participation box and enter the name of your school, we will not know that your order corresponds to this book fair, and it will not count towards the fundraiser.


