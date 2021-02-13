Coming up at King County Council – Feb 15-19

The Committee of the Whole will get an update Wednesday on the county’s COVID-19 response from Dwight Dively, director of the Office of Performance, Strategy and Budget.

At the same meeting, council staff will provide an introductory briefing on the Best Starts for Kids levy renewal. The levy expires this year, and if approved by council, would go to the voters in the August primary. The Committee of the Whole meets virtually at 9:30am Wednesday, February 17.

All meetings continue to be virtual to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.



