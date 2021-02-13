LFP Council COW continues review of Town Center codes Tuesday

Saturday, February 13, 2021

City of Lake Forest Park, Council Committee of the Whole (COW) Special Meeting Tuesday February 16, 2021 at 6:00pm.

Agenda:
Town Center Code and Design Guidelines Update – Proposed Amendments to the Lake Forest Park Municipal Code (LFPMC) and Design Guidelines Pertaining to the Town Center Zone (Ord. 1217) and Related Regulations in the LFPMC for Development Agreements (Ord. 1218), Off-street Parking (Ord. 1219), Screening and Landscaping (Ord. 1220), and Multifamily Tax Exemption (Ord. 1221)

Citizen Comments (Each speaker has three minutes to comment)

Click on the following link for information about how to provide oral Citizen Comments: https://www.cityoflfp.com/615/Virtual-Meetings-during-COVID-19
Because the City has implemented oral comments, written comments are no longer read under Citizen Comments.

Future schedule
  • Thursday, February 18, 2021 City Council Budget & Finance Committee Meeting
  • 6 pm – virtual meeting
  • Monday, February 22, 2021 City Council Committee of the Whole Meeting 6 pm – virtual meeting
  • Thursday, February 25, 2021 City Council Regular Business Meeting 7 pm – virtual meeting
Instructions for participating in this meeting virtually:
  • When: Feb 16, 2021 06:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
  • Topic: Council Committee of the Whole Special Meeting 2/16/2021 Please click the link to join the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/99890575813
  • Or iPhone one-tap :
    • US: +12532158782,,99890575813# or +16699006833,,99890575813#
  • Or Telephone:
    • Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
    • US:+12532158782 or+16699006833 or+13462487799 or+14086380968 or+16468769923 or+13017158592 or+13126266799
Webinar ID: 998 9057 5813
International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/abbJkXkPi



