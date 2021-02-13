Case updates February 11, 2021; new website collects information on relief programs for small business
Saturday, February 13, 2021
New resource for information and technical assistance for small businesses
A new website created by the Washington State Small Business Recovery Working Group aims to simplify and supplement details provided by the U.S. Small Business Administration and provide current information on available relief programs for Washington's small businesses and eligible non-profits, as well as the organizations that assist them.
United States
- cases 27,229,862 - 102,004 new cases in one day
- deaths 473,699 - 3,589 new deaths in one day
Washington state
King county
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 327,167 - 1,008 since last report
- hospitalizations 18,604 - 73 since last report
- deaths 4,675 - 42 since last report
King county
- cases 79,681 - 448 in one day
- hospitalizations 4,955 - -3 in one day
- deaths 1,318 - 13 in one day
- cases 19,806 - 93 in one day
- hospitalizations 1,176 - -4 in one day
- deaths 346 - 4 in one day
- cases 1,987 - 17 in one day
- hospitalizations 175 - -1 in one day
- deaths 86 - 0 in one day
- cases 263 - 1 in one day
- hospitalizations 17 - 1 in one day
- deaths 4 - 0 in one day
