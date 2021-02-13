Case updates February 11, 2021; new website collects information on relief programs for small business

Saturday, February 13, 2021

New resource for information and technical assistance for small businesses 


A new website created by the Washington State Small Business Recovery Working Group aims to simplify and supplement details provided by the U.S. Small Business Administration and provide current information on available relief programs for Washington's small businesses and eligible non-profits, as well as the organizations that assist them.

  • Vaccine Phase Finder Vaccine Locations
Case updates February 11, 2021


United States
  • cases 27,229,862 - 102,004 new cases in one day
  • deaths 473,699 -  3,589 new deaths in one day 

Washington state
  • cases 327,167 - 1,008 since last report
  • hospitalizations 18,604 - 73 since last report
  • deaths 4,675 - 42 since last report

King county
  • cases 79,681 - 448 in one day
  • hospitalizations 4,955 -   -3 in one day
  • deaths 1,318 - 13 in one day

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
  • cases 19,806 - 93 in one day
  • hospitalizations 1,176 -  -4 in one day
  • deaths 346 - 4 in one day

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
  • cases 1,987 - 17 in one day
  • hospitalizations 175 -  -1 in one day
  • deaths 86 - 0 in one day

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
  • cases 263 - 1 in one day
  • hospitalizations 17 - 1 in one day
  • deaths 4 - 0 in one day

Posted by DKH at 4:26 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  